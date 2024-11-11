National Toy Hall of Fame inductees to be revealed on ‘Today Show’ Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play will announce the three inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame on the “Today Show” Tuesday morning.

The 2024 finalists:

Apples to Apples

Balloons

Choose Your Own Adventure Gamebooks

Hess Toy Trucks

My Little Pony,

Phase 10, Pokemon Trading Card Game

Remote-Controlled (R/C) Vehicles

Sequence

Stick Horse (Hobbyhorse)

Trampoline

Transformers

The National Toy Hall of Fame was born in 1998 and aims to recognize toys that have sustained popularity through the ages. Each year, new honorees are chosen, and the inductees are chosen from that pool. That first year, Barbie, Frisbee, Etch A Sketch, Teddy Bear, Crayola Crayons, and the Erector Set were inducted.

The Strong National Museum of Play states four main criteria for induction on its website:

Icon-status

Longevity

Discovery

Innovation

The following toys were inducted in 2023:

Baseball Cards

Cabbage Patch Kids

Fisher-Price Corn Popper

Nerf Toys

You can watch the “Today Show” on News10NBC starting at 7 a.m. For a list of inducted toys, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.