‘NavigateMD’: A mom’s solution to help parents navigate resources for children with disabilities

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

HILTON, N.Y. — A local mom is stepping up to help other parents of children with disabilities find the resources they need.

Kristi Schworm is the founder of NavigateMD. When her daughter was diagnosed with Tourette’s and Social Pragmatic Communication Disorder, Schworm’s family struggled to find resources, with Google as their only tool.

“Typing in Tourette’s Syndrome and you get this feed of a thousand different things. A lot of them didn’t take our insurance, or they weren’t familiar with the actual diagnoses. So although they were populating with Tourette’s Syndrome, they didn’t work with people with Tourette’s Syndrome. So we kind of found this gray area where it was really difficult to find what she needed,” shares Schworm.

Seeing other families face similar struggles, she decided to create her own one-stop-shop platform to helps parents find specific resources tailored to their child’s needs.

“You can find out about state services that you qualify for that you might not have otherwise known about. You can find the nonprofit, you can find the for-profit organizations, you can find everything that you need in one hub,” Schworm said.

NavigateMD is hosting a resource fair and fundraiser on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pomona at Blue Barn in Hilton. In addition to helpful resources, there will be a DJ, food trucks, bounce houses, games, and more. Entry is free.