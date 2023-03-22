Neighborhood of Play across from Strong Museum is getting state funding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More state funding is coming to the Rochester area, this time to help fund development in the Neighborhood of Play.

Pathstone Development Corporation was awarded $1 million to fund its Parcel 7 mixed-use development. The 63,000-square-foot building will sit across from the Strong Museum between Monroe Avenue and Howell Street.

The money is part of more than $48 million awarded across the state for the New York State Buildings of Excellence Competition.