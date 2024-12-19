New affordable housing development to provide 70 apartments and recovery wellness clinic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new affordable housing project, True North Development, broke ground on the northeast side of Rochester Thursday.

The project has been 10 years in the making. Something that sets the affordable housing unit apart is the commitment to recovery and mental wellness.

About the project

The development will be located at three sites: Central Avenue, Portland Avenue, and North Street. It will feature 70 apartments and a recovery and wellness clinic.

“Now we can take people with special needs and put them in general apartments, and they can care for themselves but just need some extra support. The ability to provide housing with supportive services keeps people in the community and part of the community,” said Mark Fuller, president of DePaul Properties.

DePaul Properties is behind the affordable units, which will offer support to individuals over 55 with a disability. The properties will include various amenities and utilities.

“As we all know, housing is such a desperate need, and to be able to provide affordable housing in this part of the city, really feel like it’s going to be transformational,” added Fuller.

The project is a collaborative effort involving the Rochester Interfaith Development Corporation and Person Centered Housing Options. They will provide support for the homeless, while the Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency (FLACRA) will run the wellness clinic.

“I think probably in the 30 years that I’ve worked in mental health, substance abuse, and addiction, it’s at an all-time high,” said Jennifer Carlson, CEO and president of FLACRA.

Carlson explained that the site is designed to provide holistic care for individuals and families.

“It has ease for individuals coming to one spot, so it really is designed in a one-stop wellness setting, where people can access a range of services support and treatment for recovery early intervention and early care and treatment or late stages of care and treatment,” said Carlson.

Next steps

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026. The housing units will be available for income-eligible individuals, with a portion reserved for those facing homelessness.

People with incomes ranging from 30 to 80% of the area median income — $23,000 — will qualify. The $38 million needed to complete this project is provided through state and federal funding.

