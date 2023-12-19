New child identification kits: ‘A child can go missing anywhere’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Everyday in America, almost 1,000 children go missing. At the same time, only about two percent of parents have a copy of their child’s fingerprints in case of an emergency.

The new child identification kit is designed for children aged four through 18, and has sections for their finger prints, medical information, DNA and identification information, like scars or birthmarks.

The main thing about them is that you can keep them in your home and only need to give them to the police if your child goes missing, so the information stays private to you.

“Well, the importance is for families, whether you live in the city, you know, an urban area, a suburban or rural area, it’s just important to always have that. You know, as we’ve seen nationally, around this country and around the world, you know, it doesn’t matter if you’re inner city setting suburbs are cool because a child can go missing anywhere,” Executive Director of Family and Community Engagement for RCSD Kelli Briggs said.

The Rochester Police Department is partnering with many organizations for this, one being the Rochester City School District, where the district has plans to roll out the kits first to their kindergarten through six grade schools.

If you’re interested in getting one of the kits, here’s a list where they will be available:

-Public Safety Building 185 Exchange Boulevard

And all four of the neighborhood service centers:

-The northwest quadrant at 400 Dewey Avenue

-The northeast quadrant at 500 Norton Street

-The southwest quadrant at 923 Genesee Street

-The southeast quadrant at 320 North Goodman Street