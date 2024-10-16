New mural in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts pays tribute to local sports icon ‘Conehead’

'Conehead' honored with mural at card shop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new mural taking shape in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts honors a local sports icon. But he’s not an athlete – he’s Conehead!

You probably recognize Conehead, or Tim Girot, as he’s called without the head gear, from Red Wings games. He’s the guy selling beers, peanuts, and hot dogs in the stands of Innovative Field.

Our favorite beer vendor gets his very own mural! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/G19WONMCGa — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) October 15, 2024

The artist explained his inspiration to a News10NBC photojournalist.

“With this piece, really what I was thinking, whatever you gotta do, be the Conehead version of it. Have a personality and make it your own thing and you never know who’s inspired by it,” the artist said.

You can find the mural on the side of sports card store “We The Hobby” on Arlington Street.

