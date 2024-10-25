New online portal allows Monroe County residents to report dangerous roads and intersections

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County just launched a new online portal where residents can report the exact location of what they believe is the most dangerous intersection or stretch of road.

In the last 10 years, over five blocks heading north 15 people walking were hit by cars on North Clinton Avenue at Upper Falls. 10 were hit while riding their bikes.

That’s what the Reconnect Rochester Crash Map shows. Zooming out, it reveals that on average, 47 people are killed on streets and roads in Monroe County every year. More than 5,000 are hurt.

The new website is where residents can fill in the spot they think needs change, whether it’s adding a crosswalk, a sidewalk, or slowing traffic down. The portal kicked off with County Executive Adam Bello and the county’s new Traffic Safety Committee.

“You know our neighborhoods better than anyone else, right? People who live in the neighborhoods across the county know their neighborhoods best. You know the areas where speeding is a problem. You know where cross walks are lacking and where intersections just simply feel unsafe,” Bello said.

At the news conference, the death of a 6-year-old boy, RJ Grantham, was highlighted. His death inspired a traffic change

Residents can fill out the traffic portal right now through this link. Every three months, the Traffic Safety Committee will look at the submissions and crash reports to pinpoint places that need to be changed.

