New program launches in Rochester that allows vets to play and learn music

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A musical engagement program for veterans, “Music for Veterans-Rochester,” has been launched by a professor from the Eastman School of Music.

This program is aimed at veterans with any level of music knowledge, even ones with zero musical experience. The first activities will be a concert band which usually include flutes, clarinets, saxophones, trumpets, percussion and other brass instruments and guitar.

In the future, ensembles may include pianos and string instruments and possibly a chorus.

Included in the program will be free instruments, instrument necessities like cleaning supplies and music stands, weekly rehearsals, music lessons, concerts and parades.

Veterans are able to sign up now at no cost and the program is set to begin in April.

Professor Dr. Roy Ernst of Eastman began this program to help veterans relieve stress and loneliness they may feel after their service ends.

He also began a program called New Horizons for older people to either learn to play an instrument or return to one they played years earlier.

