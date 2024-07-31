New program makes kayaking, cruising on Erie Canal accessible for people with disabilities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York Power Authority is partnering with Rochester Accessible Adventures to make kayaking, cruising, and touring along the Erie Canal possible for people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

The goal of the “Beyond the Canals Accessibility Program” is to help everyone enjoy the Erie Canal by creating accessible experiences. The program’s founder tells News10NBC it’s a new opportunity to create memories that will last a lifetime.

“When I had my daughter, I could go kayaking or I could do these adapted activities, but she could never do it with me,” program founder Susan Shepard said. “Now with having this open access, I’m not restricted to, ‘Do I wanna do this activity tonight, or that activity?'”

