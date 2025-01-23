New record: Over 100,000 toys donated in December for Toys for Tots

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The results are in, and our community helped to gather a record number of toys for kids in need this holiday season.

Thorough December, select locations around our region collected toys donations, to make spirits a little brighter for local families. In 2023, we collected over 90,000 toys for more than 43,000 children in the area.

In 2024, you helped us gather a total of 102,930 toys for 50,984 kids in our community!

Toys for Tots started in 1947, and the United States Marine Corps Reserve manages and distributes the toys to the family in need. 2024 marked the 7th annual Toys for Tots Holiday Drive.