New senior apartments offer accessible units, rental assistance based on income

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — If you drive by the Marketplace Mall in Henrietta, you may have noticed the new apartment complex by Dave and Busters. It’s affordable housing for seniors, something in super high demand right now.

Developers believe this is something we’re going to start seeing more of across the country, taking spaces that used to be part of malls and transforming them into senior housing.

This site used to be a movie theater, before it was vacant for years. Now developer Ryan Brandt says it’s solving a housing crisis for seniors. He says many seniors feel trapped in their homes right now. They need a place that’s accessible and safe. The demand is soaring.

For this complex, he says 700 people put their name in before they started marketing it. Still, hundreds of people are waitlisted today.

“So there’s some rental assistance on some of the units, others are straight affordable about 60% of their median income. So it’s income-based, a few different rental levels based on income, whether it’s one bedroom two bedroom,” Brandt said.

It’s something John Parker prayed for. Now, it’s his home.

“Many times we’d drive from church, which is right down the street, and I’d see the building being built, I said to somebody, ‘I want to live there.’ I just put it out,” Parker said.

Fifteen units are reserved for tenants with mobility issues, six units are reserved for tenants with visibility and hearing disabilities.

The project was made possible through a partnership between Rochester’s Cornerstone Group and Catholic Charities Family and Community Services.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.