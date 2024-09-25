New sidewalks coming to Allens Creek Road, Elmwood Avenue, and other roads in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Eight towns in Monroe County will be adding sidewalks along county roads. The towns are Brighton, Brockport, Chili, Mendon, Penfield, Perinton, Pittsford, and Riga.

$10 million from the County’s unassigned fund balance will help pay for the project. In the past, towns were responsible for fully funding the addition of sidewalks along county roads.

The project will include over six miles of new sidewalks. Here’s a list of the locations part of the initiative:

Brighton

Allens Creek Road, north side, from Monroe Ave. to Schoolhouse Lane.

Elmwood Avenue, north side, from 2700 Elmwood to I-590.

Edgewood Avenue, west side, from Stonybrook Dr. to Monroe Ave.

Westfall Road, north side, from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe Ave. and south side,

Del Rio Dr. to Edgewood Ave.

Brockport

West Avenue, south side, from Briar Rose Lane to Carolin Dr.

Chili

Paul Road, north side, from Hunt Hollow to Chili Ave

Mendon

Mile Square Road, north side, from Lehigh Valley Trail to Victor Mendon Road.

Penfield

Plank Road, south side, from Shoecraft Rd. to Jackson Rd.

Jackson Road, east side, from Plank Rd. to Penfield Center.

Five Mile Line Road, east side, from Crossbow Dr. to Embury Rd.

Perinton

Aldrich Road, east/west sides, from Aldrich Glen to Ayrault Rd.

Turk Hill Road, from Summit St. to Town Hall.

Pittsford

Tobey Road, north side, from Clover St. to Cricket Hill Dr.

Riga

Gilman Road, south side, from North Main St. to Spotts Circle.

