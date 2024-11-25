New state law allows select Rochester Regional Health security guards to act as peace officers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new state law is expanding the role of Rochester Regional Health’s security team. Select members of the team are now authorized to serve as peace officers on the Rochester General Hospital campus.

Rochester Regional Health employs both armed and unarmed security guards at its facilities. Organizers say this move is a significant step towards creating a safer environment on their campuses.

“This legislation is going to benefit the entirety of our healthcare system and protect the communities we serve, ensuring Rochester Regional Health remains a place of healing,” said Jill Graziano, president of Unity Hospital.

The new peace officer designation is the result of years of strategic efforts aimed at enhancing safety and security at Rochester Regional Health.

