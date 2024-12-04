New year brings boost to minimum wage for workers across New York state

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Many workers in New York State have something to look forward to as the statewide minimum wage is set to increase on January 1.

The new minimum wage will be $15.50 per hour for areas outside of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. This marks a rise of approximately 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the minimum wage outside of upstate New York will be $16.50 per hour.

The increase was scheduled and will continue into 2026 by 50 cents. So come next year, $16 and hour will be the new minimum wage. According to the Department of Labor, starting in 2027 the minimum wage will increase by the three-year moving average of the Consumer Price Index.

The history of minimum wage in NYS

Before 1960, minimum wages varied depending on the industry one worked in — it wasn’t standardized. But on October 1, 1960, the New York State set the general minimum wage to a whopping $1 an hour.

Five years later, the minimum wage was only 25 cents higher.

Fast forward to 2000, the minimum wage was set to $5.15. It wasn’t increased again until 2005 when it was bumped up to $6.

