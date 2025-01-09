New York AG takes action against text scammers targeting remote job seekers

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Tish James is cracking down on text message scams targeting New Yorkers searching for remote jobs.

The Attorney General’s office has frozen over $2 million in cryptocurrency and filed a lawsuit to recover funds for defrauded individuals. Investigators revealed that scammers sent messages offering fake jobs to review products on fraudulent websites.

“I urge all New Yorkers to be cautious of text messages from unknown senders claiming to offer jobs or other opportunities, and to report any scams to my office,” said AG James.

James said New Yorkers were sent enticing text messages promising flexible jobs with good salaries — tricking them into purchasing cryptocurrency. She says that cryptocurrency ended up getting stolen.

The AG’s Office provided the following photo as an example of what the scam texts look like:

One person lost more than $100,000 from the scheme.

If you think you’re a victim of this scam, click here to file a complaint with the NYSAG’s Office.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.