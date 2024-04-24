New York Beer Project faces lawsuit, alleged discrimination against employees with health conditions

VICTOR, N.Y. — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has launched a lawsuit against the New York Beer Project located in Victor, alleging the establishment discriminated against its workers based on their medical conditions.

According to the EEOC, the restaurant is accused of wrongful termination of two employees: a bartender diagnosed with cancer and another bartender who had a nocturnal seizure.

Despite both employees receiving medical clearance to return to work, they were reportedly fired from their positions.

New York Beer Project sent News10NBC the following statement about the lawsuit:

“New York Beer Project has never, nor will it ever, discriminate against any employee based on a medical condition or any other characteristic. Period. We’re disturbed by these baseless accusations and will vigorously defend ourselves.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.