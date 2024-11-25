New York expands domestic violence protections with Melanie’s Law

ALBANY, N.Y. — New legislation signed into law in New York aims to expand legal protections for the loved ones of domestic violence victims.

The law, known as Melanie’s Law, allows courts to issue orders of protection to victims’ immediate families or others in their households. It is named after a woman who was tragically killed by her mother’s abusive boyfriend. Her mother was unable to obtain an order of protection for her daughter.

“The courts were not equipped to protect her because the law did not allow it. So, when the abuser couldn’t get to her, he took it out on the most beloved person in her life — go after Melanie, and that’s exactly what he did,” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

Melanie’s Law also addresses a loophole that previously limited protections to children under 18.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.