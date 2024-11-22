New York offers up to $840 rebate for energy-efficient heat pump clothes dryers

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

WEBSTER, N.Y. – The state of New York is using federal dollars to offer an instant rebate of up to $840 to New Yorkers who buy a new heat pump clothes dryer.

The Appliance Upgrade program launched this month and is intended to help low and middle-income families switch to more energy-efficient appliances. The program has broad income requirements, locally, a family of four making up to $145,000 per year is eligible.

“Heat pump dryers are more efficient, they use 70% less energy than a traditional dryer,” says Chris Corcoran, the Assistant Director of Codes, Products, and Standards for NYSERDA. “Because of that they cost less to run and we have the side benefit that they are also easier on your clothes.”

Those who are interested in participating must go to NYSERDA’s website to fill out an application. Once the agency confirms your information, it sends you an email with a bar code that you bring to a participating retailer.

In the Rochester region, Orville’s Home Appliances is participating.

“The consumer does nothing but go on and fill out their application and we immediately take it off the price,” says Paul Hussar, the Regional Sales Manager for Orville’s.

The first round of the program covers heat pump dryers but there’s another option too: a washer and dryer combination unit.

“There are washer/dryer combinations which qualify for the program so, it is actually a great opportunity for a consumer to replace both of their units with one unit,” says Hussar. “You can put it in any closet that you can run water to, the biggest problem was consumers couldn’t vent outside because it’s in the middle of the home, but the heat-pump options don’t need to vent outside so this can go anywhere in your home.”

On top of the rebate for the appliance itself, if you qualify, the state will also cover the cost of any electric upgrades your house may need to be able to accommodate the appliance.

“Let’s say you have a gas dryer at home and you want to get a heat pump dryer, you will need to get a 220 line ran for that dryer, you can go on, choose a qualifying electrician to come out to your home and they will cover up to a certain percentage to have that wiring replaced,” explains Hussar.

The program funding is first come, first serve. NYSERDA says it’s hoping to be able to offer additional rebates for other appliances in the near future.

To learn more and apply for the rebate: Appliance Upgrade Program – NYSERDA