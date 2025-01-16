New York schools close for Lunar New Year, a first in the U.S.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Public school students in New York State will have a new day off to celebrate the Lunar New Year. For the first time, students will not have classes on the holiday.

This year, the Lunar New Year will be observed on Wednesday, January 29. It will be recognized as an official holiday, marking a historic moment as New York becomes the first state to mandate school closures for this occasion.

The legislation, signed by NYS Governor Kathy Hochul, was originally passed in 2023. The Lunar New Year happened to fall on a Saturday in 2024.

The Lunar New Year is widely regarded as the most important holiday for many East Asian cultures.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.