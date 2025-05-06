New York Senate blocks Protect Act aimed at public safety

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A state bill proposed by Senator Pam Helming aimed at keeping potentially dangerous suspects in jail while awaiting trial has been blocked in the state Senate.

The “Protect Act” would have allowed judges to hold suspects of felonies or Class-A misdemeanors until their trial if they were deemed a threat to the community or themselves.

GOP representatives in the Senate Committee on Codes called the decision “shocking,” saying the Protect Act represented “common sense legislation” intended to keep New Yorkers safe.

On Friday, Lawmakers, law enforcement, and local community leaders gathered to advocate for the passage of the Protect Act, with Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter saying it would address flaws in existing laws.

Alongside the Protect Act, other bills proposed by Senate Republicans were blocked as well.

