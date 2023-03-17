New York State drops testing requirement for nursing home visitors
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health released an updated COVID-19 guidance for nursing home visitation on Friday.
Nursing homes are no longer required to confirm that a visitor has tested negative for COVID. Facilities can choose to continue visitor testing or ask people to complete a questionnaire about symptoms before they enter the building.
The department still recommends that people entering nursing homes wear a mask and wash their hands.