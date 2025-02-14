New York State Health Department encourages organ donation this Valentine’s Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This Valentine’s Day, consider spreading love in a unique way by signing up to be an organ donor. The New York State Department of Health is encouraging residents to register as organ or tissue donors.

February 14 is National Organ Donor Day, a perfect occasion to make a life-saving decision. According to State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald, “Just one donor can save the lives of up to eight people while tissue donors can make a meaningful difference in the lives of up to 75 people in need.”

To register as an organ donor, click here.

Other ways to enroll:

When applying for health insurance through the New York State of Health Official Health Plan Marketplace.

When applying for a license to hunt or fish through the Department of Environmental Conservation.

When completing a paper enrollment form at donatelife.ny.gov or registry enrollment events held statewide.

For more information about organ donation, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.