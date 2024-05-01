New York State launches scholarship program for nursing students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State has launched a scholarship program to provide two years of full-cost attendance to about 500 nursing students.

The Healthcare Workers of our Future Scholarship seeks to grow the state’s healthcare workforce. It’s open to students who agree to work in an underserved community in the state for at least two years after graduation, either as a registered nurse, respiratory therapist, clinical laboratory technologist, radiologic technologist, or surgical technologist.

Students must be living in New York State and pursing an associate’s or bachelor’s degree. The recipients will be based on a lottery drawing. The deadline to apply is June 24. You can apply here.