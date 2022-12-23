New York State lawmakers approve $32,000 pay increase

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State lawmakers approved a $32,000 pay increase for themselves.

Democrats in the State Assembly and State Senate introduced the bill this week to increase the salary of all New York State lawmakers from $110,000 to $142,000 per year.

The Senate approved it 33 to 23 with both Rochester senators Jeremy Cooney and Samra Brouk voting ‘yes’. All of the local Democratic assembly members also voted yes except Jen Lunsford. All Republicans voted no.

One of them was Batavia Assemblyman Steve Hawley. He said quote: “During the winter months, New Yorkers should be putting their earnings toward heating their homes and sheltering their families from the frigid temperatures. Instead, the majority believe it is appropriate to increase their salaries while leaving their hard-working constituents out in the cold.”

The governor is expected to sign the bill. The pay increase goes into effect on January 1.