New York State parks and campgrounds will become free for veterans

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is making its parks, campgrounds, and historic sites free for veterans starting Monday. They will also be free for Gold Star Families, the families of military members who died while serving.

The parks will become free under a package of legislation that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed last November to support veterans and their families. State residents who are veterans or Gold Star Families will have access to:

Free vehicle entry to state parks and campgrounds operated by the Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as state boat launch sites, historic sites, arboretums, and park preserves.

Free greens fees at state park-operated golf courses.

Free swimming pool entrance at state parks.

Discounted campsite and cabin rentals at state parks campgrounds. The discount will be applied at the time of campground check-in.

Veterans can access the services for free by presenting an ID from the Department of Motor Vehicles with a veteran status designation. If you’re a veteran and don’t have this ID, you can learn how to get one at the DMV’s website. Veterans along with Gold Star parents, spouses or children can also apply for a free Lifetime Liberty Pass here. Applications open April 1.