New York State Police now accepting applications for state trooper positions, testing begins August 15

ALBANY, N.Y. — Ever want to be a state trooper? The New York State Police are now accepting applications.

Testing for candidates begins August 15. You must be a U.S. citizen, between 20 to 34 years old, and have a high school diploma or equivalent. The starting salary for those who make it to the academy is more than $59,000. After one year of service, the minimum salary goes up to more than $98,000 a year.

“The New York State Police is one of the most elite law enforcement agencies in the nation, and we are seeking the best and the brightest to join our ranks,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “It is a noble calling to serve as a member of law enforcement, and we encourage anyone who is interested in joining this proud tradition to sign up for the exam today.”

Candidates can learn about the qualifications to become a New York State Trooper and sign up to take the exam through this link. For complete information, including details of the revised tattoo policy, click here.

