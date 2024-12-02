New York State Police rescue couple stranded in snowstorm en route to Cleveland for heart transplant

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police helped bring a family to safety as a snowstorm tore through the northeast over the weekend.

New York State Police say they picked up a man and woman who were stranded while traveling to Cleveland for a heart transplant on November 29. The 64-year-old woman had a battery-powered heart pump, so once the couple knew they were stranded, the woman’s husband called a nurse at the Cleveland Clinic they were heading to.

The nurse quickly called New York State Police, who were able to find the couple and bring them to a nearby fire department and then to Westfield Memorial Hospital. After that, troopers brought the woman to Jamestown Airport where she was able to fly to the Cleveland Clinic for her heart transplant.

New York State Police says on its website in part:

“This is an incredible story of perseverance and coordination! The actions of the Troopers, medical staff, and transportation teams highlight how critical teamwork and quick thinking can save lives, even in the face of severe weather conditions. It’s heartening to see such dedication to ensuring a patient received a life-saving heart transplant despite the challenges posed by the snowstorm.”

Troopers helped over 100 cars impacted by the storm from Thanksgiving through December 1.