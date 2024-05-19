New York State Police respond to rollover crash on Route 104

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police is investigating a rollover crash on Route 104 near Seneca Avenue.

Police say a black BMW drove off the road and hit a guardrail around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, and the car rolled multiple times. The driver has minor injuries, and the passenger in the car was brought to Rochester General Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

New York State Police is still investigating the cause of the crash.