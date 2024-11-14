New York state troopers secure new contracts with pay raises, benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. — Two units of the union representing state troopers have successfully ratified new contracts with the state.

The agreements impact around 4,000 employees and include several key benefits. Among these are yearly salary increases, enhanced location pay, up to 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave, and modifications to health benefits.

These contracts are set to remain in effect until March 31, 2026.

“With this contract, New York State both recognizes the tireless work of our current Troopers and sends a message to New Yorkers that the State is committed to fairness for those who join our ranks. In speaking with our colleagues across the Northeast and the nation, we know paid parental leave and other benefits in this contract set a new model that other states must replicate to retain and recruit the best of the best. We look forward to continuing our work protecting and serving all New Yorkers,” said New York State Troopers PBA President Charles W. Murphy.

Notably, this marks the first time the contract vote was conducted electronically.

