New York state troopers union pushes for paid leave after traumatic on-the-job experiences

ALBANY, N.Y. – The union representing state troopers urged New York lawmakers to pass a bill allowing troopers to take leave after traumatic experiences resulting in death or serious injury. The proposed bill would grant troopers directly involved in such incidents up to 30 days of paid leave to heal and process.

“First responders should be able to come back to work when they are ready, not when they’re told to come back,” said Trooper Richard Albert, who was shot during a traffic stop in 2023. “They need time to process and to heal.”

If passed, troopers with indirect involvement in traumatic experiences would be eligible for up to 15 days of paid leave.

