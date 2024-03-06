New York State will launch online tool on March 12 to file taxes for free

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State will launch an online tool on Tuesday, March 12 aimed at making it easier for residents to file their taxes for free.

The state is launching the tool in partnership with the civic tech nonprofit Code for America. It’s part of the Internal Revenue Service’s Direct File pilot, which allows some people to file their file federal tax returns online as well.

New York is one of 12 states participating in the Direct File pilot. After completing the federal return on the IRS website, New Yorkers can export their information from Direct File to the state’s new program. From there, you can file your state return within minutes.

You’re eligible to use the Direct File pilot if you:

You live in New York year-round and don’t have income from another state.

Your only income sources are wages, Social Security benefits, unemployment benefits, or up to $1,500 of interest.

You want to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, or Credit for Other Dependents.

You only plan to claim the standard deduction or deductions for student loan interest and educator expenses.

You can learn more about using Direct File here.