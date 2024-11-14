New Yorkers will need REAL ID driver’s license to board domestic flights starting May 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Do you have travel plans in 2025? Starting next May, New Yorkers planning to board a domestic flight will need to have a REAL ID driver’s license.

If passengers do not have a REAL ID, they will need another approved form of identification, such as a passport or a Global Entry card. Click here for a full list of approved identification for a TSA checkpoint.

To check if you have a REAL ID, look for a star or flag on your license. If it’s not there, there’s still time to get it, but the countdown is on. Don’t wait too long!

To get a REAL ID, visit your local DMV with necessary documents to prove your NY residency.

Watch NYSDOMV’s video on how to get a New York State REAL ID or Enhanced Document:

