Newark Police Department speaks out about staffing shortages

NEWARK, N.Y. — The police department in Newark, Wayne County is speaking out about a lack of officers.

The mayor and Newark Police chief say staffing is down 42% due to retirements and injuries. They say officers are working overtime to make up for the lack of available staff but those extra hours are straining them.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is covering shifts in Newark to make up for the staffing shortages.

The Newark Police Department is encouraging people to sign up for the civil service exam to become an officer. You can sign up and learn more here.