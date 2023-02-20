News10NBC celebrates National Love Your Pet Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s National Love Your Pet Day! Here are just a few of the beloved pets of the News10NBC family.

Emily Putnam, morning anchor who answers your Good Questions, shared a photo of her “very good boy” Bowie:

Rebekka Fifield, multimedia journalist, shared photos of her dog Waston, the “coolest dog in the park”:

Aidan Bean, producer and cat person, shared photos of his cats Troll and Romeo:

Carson Daniels, executive producer, shared photos of her cat Primrose:

Briana Collier, morning anchor and reporter, shared photos of her dog Bentley:

Lucy Farnham, producer, shared photos of her cat Scout:

Evan Bourtis, web producer, shared photos of his puppy Milo and his late dog Merlin: