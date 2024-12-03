News10NBC Investigates: Headstone placed for possible Shawcross victim in 1989, buried in unmarked grave for 35 years

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Jacqueline Dicker’s life ended horribly. On August 27, 1989, Dicker was killed and left on the side of Route 204 in Gates. The indignity continued for three decades as she was buried at Riverside Cemetery with no marker.

But now when people come to the cemetery they will see Jackie’s name.

Investigator Steve Hunt of the Brighton Police Department went to Riverside Cemetery to find Dicker’s grave while investigating the murder of another woman from 1989.

“I go ‘I’m looking for Jackie Dicker’s plot,'” Hunt said recalling his conversation with the cemetery office.

With the cemetery’s direction Hunt found the spot.

“And there’s just a little plot of grass,” he said.

With the help of Sister Beth LeValley and Rochester Monument, Investigator Hunt got the headstone made and last week, it was placed.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “She has been buried for 35 years. Think about how many people walked across her grave and had no idea. And now her name is there. What do you think that means?”

Inv. Steve Hunt: “I think it means a lot. Berkeley, I never even knew there were graves like that where there was no headstone or some sort of marker. So I felt compelled to do something.”

Thirty-five years ago, Dicker was one of 17 women listed as possible victims of Arthur Shawcross.

So was Linda Lee Hymes.

In May, News10NBC talked to one of the last people to see Hymes alive and to Hymes’ son who, until our stories, believed his mother was killed by Shawcross. Her grave at Riverside is still unmarked. In the spring, cemetery staff had to dig to find her plot number.

Police believe Dicker, Hymes and a woman named Gail DeRyke were killed by other men. The cases are still open.

Berkeley Brean: “Do you think these cases ever get solved?”

Inv. Steve Hunt: “If you get people on them and open them back up.”

Berkeley Brean: “So what’s the key to going from unsolved to an arrest to a conviction?”

Inv. Steve Hunt: “Fresh eyes on the cases. Plus, Berkeley what’s important too is like who is still alive?”

Hunt investigated the 1982 Brighton ax murder case which got an arrest and conviction after 40 years.

Inv. Steve Hunt: “You don’t get, Berkeley, a lot of positive stuff in law enforcement. There’s just not. A lot of heartache. A lot of trauma. It’s a lot of sadness. And when something good comes about like that it just makes your day for sure.”

Jacqueline Dicker was killed two days before her birthday. She was 27 years old.

Jackie Dicker’s case is with Gates Police. Gail Deryke’s case is with Brighton Police. Linda Lee Hymes is an open case with Rochester Police. They were all killed between August and October of 1989. If you have any information that might help, call those departments or 911 and ask to be connected.