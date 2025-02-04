News10NBC Investigates: Insurance company records 1 damage claim as 2, leaves Webster homeowner uninsurable

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

WEBSTER, N.Y. – A Webster man says his insurance company denied his claim for dock damage from high water storms in 2019, saying he filed two claims for the same damage.

“I just basically wrecked the whole boat dock system,” said Robert Bowman.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “How bad was the damage?”

Robert Bowman, Webster: “$850,000 is what it cost us to repair it.”

In 2023, Bowman filed a claim to cover the $4,000 homeowner’s association assessment. First he called, and then when asked, he submitted more information online the next day.

Berkeley Brean: “But in the end, the insurance company considered that to be two claims.”

Robert Bowman: “Two claims for exactly the same thing. And they denied both.”

The insurance company admits in writing that “two claims were filed.” As a result, Bowman’s premium went up and just last week he tried to get coverage from other companies.

Berkeley Brean: “And what do they say?”

Robert Bowman: “They say I checked and you are still ineligible.”

Berkeley Brean: “I guess what our reporting is illustrating is that people are filing claims for damage to their property and it’s ultimately making them ineligible for coverage.”

Robert Bowman: “Plus it increases policy costs if you are able to get coverage because anyone that is willing to is doing it because you’re already considered as some sort of a risk.”

Bowman’s insurance company was Liberty Mutual. In an email, a company spokesman wrote “we can’t publicly discuss customers’ claims or policies.”

But it does look like they consolidated the two claims because when Bowman checked with an insurance company last week, they said they only found one. But still consider him uninsurable.

Bowman did find insurance, but he’s paying for it. His premiums are $300 higher.

There are strict rules about cancelling a policy in New York State. But at the end of a three year policy, a company can drop a homeowner for any reason they want. Claim history is a big one.

