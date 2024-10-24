News10NBC Investigates: ‘It means the world’: Family discovers long-lost WWII soldier through Army DNA testing

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – An American soldier, unknown for decades, was buried Thursday in Pittsford. The people surrounding the casket did not know they were his family until seven months ago.

It was the Army’s DNA testing lab in Hawaii that confirmed the identity of Private Robert Cash. And the results found his closest living relatives live here.

“That I’m happy that he’s home and my father would be very happy,” said Kathleen Falardeau-LeBerth, Private Cash’s half-sister.

Private Cash grew up in Minneapolis. He was captured by the Japanese in the Philippines in 1941. He survived the 65-mile Bataan Death March but died from an illness in a POW camp six months later. He was buried in a common grave. In 2019, his remains were exhumed and DNA confirmed his identity. It also confirmed that this was his family.

Margie Tumminelli is his niece. Leo Falardeau is his cousin. And Kathleen Falardeau-LeBerth’s father was Private Cash’s father.

The day after his remains arrived, News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean went to the family house in Webster. They had never heard of Private Cash until the Army sent Kathleen a letter saying she was his closest living relative.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “Now he is back home. Surrounded by family. And what does that mean to you?”

Leo Falardeau, 1st cousin: “It means the world and here’s why. Our family is steeped in military history.”

Leo says they pause at Thanksgiving and Christmas to remember the veterans in their family.

“When it comes to our family, our families know the stories. Private Cash’s story was never told,” said Leo Falardeau. “But it will be now.”

Private Cash was buried this afternoon at White Haven Memorial Park. He is one of 20 unidentified soldiers reunited with family this year by retired soldier Jim Bell.

Berkeley Brean: “Why is this important work?”

Jim Bell, case manager, Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division: “I think it’s important for Americans today to see the sacrifice the soldier made, that their country is still putting all this effort in finding him and bringing him home with honors.”

“And so America – this is what makes us our country,” said Leo Falardeau. “And when it comes to the military we exhaust every, every effort to bring them home.”

There are roughly 79,000 unaccounted American soldiers going back to World War II. That’s more than every single plot at White Haven. That’s capacity at the Blue Cross Arena, times eight.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.*