News10NBC Investigates: Local couple discovers counterfeit car seat missing key safety features

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A News10NBC investigation revealed growing concerns about counterfeit child safety seats being sold online, potentially putting children at risk. Experts warned parents to be cautious when purchasing car seats from third-party sellers on websites.

Becky Alfieri and Jessica Fischette, who are expecting a baby in a few weeks, attended a child safety seat inspection at Lakeshore Fire District. They wanted to ensure their newborn would be safe on the ride home from the hospital.

“I learned a ton about the seat itself, how to put it in the car, how to take it out of the car, where to put it in the car. Information I wouldn’t have never known on my own,” Alfieri said.

Experts at the event demonstrated proper installation techniques and checked for counterfeit seats. Jean Triest, a traffic safety specialist with the Monroe County Office of Traffic Safety, explained that some online companies sell seats that don’t meet federal safety standards.

“Without knowing how they’d perform in a crash, we don’t know if the plastic would break, if the harnesses would hold,” Triest said.

A counterfeit car seat was identified, lacking a manufacturer’s name, safety warnings, and proper construction. The seat’s straps were narrower than the 1.5 inches, measuring only one inch. This seat, given as a shower gift, was flagged by a hospital before the couple took their child home.

“Unfortunately, at some of the local hospitals, just in the last month, we’ve seen five counterfeit car seats,” Triest said.

Triest advised parents to be cautious of unusually low prices when shopping for car seats online. A $500 seat selling for $250 should raise suspicions about its authenticity.

“If you’re getting a $500 car seat for $250, that doesn’t happen. So you really have to think and investigate and find out where that seat is coming from,” Triest said.

Alfieri emphasized the importance of her child’s safety, saying, “I wouldn’t risk buying a seat that was half price because I thought… I would think the safety could be compromised.”

The person who purchased the counterfeit pink car seat on Amazon struggled to get a refund from the third-party seller. However, after notifying Amazon, the listing was removed and a refund was issued. Meanwhile, a knock-off Doona car seat remains for sale on Ali Express, but neither the platform nor the seller has responded to inquiries.

Monroe County offers free car seat inspections throughout the year at various locations. To find one near you, click here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.