News10NBC Investigates: State transportation commissioner questioned over excessive speeding tickets in Rochester work zone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The commissioner of state transportation faced questioning for the first time since her department ticketed 25,000 people for speeding in downtown Rochester over the course of 24 days, averaging more than 1,000 tickets per day and far exceeding the state average.

Senator Jeremy Cooney, chair of the Transportation Committee, supports the NYSDOT work zone speed radar system but expressed his concerns to the commissioner.

Sen. Jeremy Cooney, (D) 56th District, Chair Transportation Committee: “Where there were 25,000 tickets issued over the course of 24 days which seemed a little excessive to me.”

Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez defended the program, stating that it works to protect highway workers and slow traffic down. However, she acknowledged the high number of tickets issued in the Rochester area.

Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, NYS DOT: “While that number was significant that area happened to be a 40 mile an hour speed limit. We didn’t reduce the speed limit in that area. We just simply put up a sign that said this is a work zone.”

News10NBC’s Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean pointed out a potential issue with the state’s approach. For the thousands of drivers entering I-490 from downtown Rochester, there is no 40 mph speed limit sign. In fact, the first sign drivers encounter indicates a speed limit of 55 mph.

300 people who got DOT speeding tickets have a court date in the city traffic violations bureau. There are so many cases challening the ticket, the court scheduled cases every second Wednesday afternoon.

The first set of cases was heard last week. Every person who challenged their DOT speeding ticket in city court that day took the route South Avenue and S. Clinton Avenue onto 490.

The speeds they were clocked at were: 55, 57, 52, 53, 53 and 60, suggesting they believed they were driving at or near the posted speed limit. Nearly all of the tickets were dismissed in court.

Commissioner Dominguez maintained her stance, stating, “People were still moving through there really fast and that’s why they got ticketed.”

The 25,000 tickets issued have raised at least $2.1 million in fines. The average number of tickets issued on I-490 in Rochester exceeded 1,000 per day, significantly higher than the statewide average of 182 tickets per day.

