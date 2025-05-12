News10NBC visits highlight of newest state park Monday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC visited the Pont de Rennes Bridge Monday, highlighting the progress made in the development of the new High Falls State Park. The project aims to open up the gorge, offering views of the falls that have been off-limits for decades.

The land in the gorge was cleaned up by RG&E and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. This area was historically used to manufacture gas that powered homes 120 years ago.

“As I mentioned, in the 1900s there was a manufactured gas site which was common across upstate New York,” Patricia Nilsen, President and CEO of RG&E said. “That was how people powered their communities. So that site has been completely remediated.”

Amanda Lefton, commissioner of the DEC says the first phase has been cleaned up, which will now be transformed into the park.

News10NBC’s Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean was able to visit the area that has been cleaned up. He noted the extensive clearing work done in preparation for the park, including the installation of a fence line along the river leading back up to the falls.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in his 45 years living in the area, he never got to be that close to the falls.

“So I can tell you from first hand experience just the awe and wonder and beauty that we’re all going to get to experience,” said Bello. “When this park is complete.”

High Falls will be the fifth state park located in a city. The park will extend from the falls to north of the Driving Park Bridge. There will be two roads to drive down, two walks ways and a bridge to walk over the river.

Currently, no one is allowed in the area right now.

