News10NBC will unveil its eclipse forecast at 4 p.m.; How accurate are models for 10 day forecasting?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC will unveil its first forecast for the total solar eclipse on Friday, 10 days ahead of the big day. Tune in at 4 p.m.

How well can models forecast 10 days out compared to a week out? How about compared to three days out? First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld explains.