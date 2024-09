ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This week, students across Monroe County hung up their summer swimsuits and packed their bookbags to head back to school.

The first day of school is full of excitement, nervousness, and of course… mom and dad have to bust out their cameras for a ceremonial back-to-school picture. News10NBC decided to take a look at some old and new back-to-school photos.

Brett Davidsen, 1971 Nikki Rudd, 1997

Gini Darden, News10NBC’s Sales Coordinator ’69 Mat Mlodzinski, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Charlie’s first day of UPK Charlotte’s off to 6th grade