News10NBC’s Brett Davidsen and Stacey Pensgen take on other Rochester favorites for charity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – In a few weeks, you’ll have a chance to see some of your favorite sports and media personalities.

From Hall of Fame athletes to Olympic champions, they’ll gather at Innovative Field on May 11 for a celebrity softball game.

And it’s all to benefit children in our community.

The rosters are loaded with names you know: Buffalo Bills hall of famer Andre Reed; former Syracuse University basketball star Eric Devendorf; Bills players Khalil Shakir, Tyler Bass, and Latavius Murray; and many hometown heroes like Olympic gold medalists Jenn Suhr and Cathy Turner, Super Bowl champion Roland Williams, and Stanley Cup winner Brian Gionta.



“A lot of people were excited to come home, which is really the key that we’re selling — is everybody coming back home in front of their families and friends,” said event promoter Joseph Lynch of Premier Talent Relations.

He says it’s a chance for fans of all ages to come to Innovative Field to see a fun and hopefully competitive game.



“Hopefully, it’s a solid seven inning game with a lot of laughs, a lot of fun,” he said.

But there will be some bragging rights on the line. First Alert meteorologist Stacey Pensgen will play for the blue team. I’ll be hitting bombs for the red team.

But the best part is that all of the money raised will benefit kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

For Lynch, it’s personal.



“My niece, who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 16, went through all of treatments at Golisano Children’s Hospital, really overcame her battle, is currently cancer-free, and is studying abroad as a St. John Fisher sophomore.”



Admittedly, it’s been a few years since I’ve swung a bat or flashed the leather. So, along with a few of our local media friends, we headed to Diamond Pro Baseball in East Rochester for a little practice, and a pep talk from instructor Tony Fuller.

Brett Davidsen, News10NBC slugger: “We’ve got this big game coming up. How do we avoid embarrassment? I guess that’s the bar.”

Tony Fuller, baseball instructor: “Just have fun. That’s what it’s about. It’s a good cause. Have fun and enjoy being out on a beautiful field.”

Davidsen: “Give us some pointers on batting. What do we do with the hips? The load.

Fuller: “Just swing hard. Try to hit it as far as you can.”

The real winners, of course, are the kids.



Davidsen: “Which team do you like to win?”

Lynch, event promoter: “I can’t answer that on camera. Not at all. I just want it to be a tie and no issues and everybody goes home happy.”

Tickets to the celebrity softball game are $15 and are available here. The first pitch is at 5:30 p.m.





