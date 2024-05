BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Bills Mafia eagerly awaited the full lineup for the upcoming 2024 regular-season schedule, the Bills released it on Wednesday night.

The schedule is below:

at Miami on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 8:15 p.m.

at Baltimore on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

at Jets on Monday, Oct. 14 at 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City on Sunday, Nov.17 at 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco on Sunday Dec. 1 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC