Nineteen-year-old inmate dies in cell at Wyoming County Jail

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — A 19-year-old inmate died in his cell at the Wyoming County Jail on Tuesday.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, a correction officer found the person unresponsive lying on his bunk around 6 p.m. Jail personnel began first aid and called emergency medical services, but the person ended up dying.

As with any death in jail, the case is being referred to the New York State Attorney General’s Office and the state’s Commission of Correction to review. The sheriff’s office says the name of the person won’t be released until the family has been notified.