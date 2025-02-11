No fishing license needed: New York’s ‘Free Fishing Days’ return this weekend

NEW YORK STATE — This weekend offers a special opportunity for fishing enthusiasts and beginners alike. On Saturday and Sunday, anyone can fish in New York State’s freshwater without needing a license.

These “Free Fishing Days” are part of the state’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative. This program encourages New Yorkers to explore and enjoy the great outdoors.

You can also fish for free during the following times throughout the year:

June 28-29

September 27

November 11

The initiative began in 1991, aiming to provide people with a chance to learn a new hobby without any cost.

Looking to start the process of getting a fishing license? Click here.

If you’re hoping to try out fishing before buying gear, libraries across New York have partnered with the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make it more affordable. Instead of borrowing a book, you can sign out a fishing rod free of cost.

To find a library near you that has the loaner program, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.