No microchip needed: CDC updates dog travel rules for Canada

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has changed a new rule that would have required many dog owners to get a microchip in their dog if they took the dog across the border to Canada.

Originally, starting August 1, the CDC was going to require any dog coming into the United States to have a microchip. The concern was rabies.

But now, the CDC says if your dog goes to a rabies-free, low-risk country like Canada, the microchip rule is gone.

You still have to fill out a dog import form and that requirement starts Thursday, August 1. For that form, click here.

