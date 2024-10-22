Nonprofit uses handmade dresses to combat human trafficking, receives state funding

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Women going through trafficking and violence may have nowhere to turn once they’re out of their situation. That’s where the non-profit “Angels of Mercy” comes in.

News10NBC’s Antonina Tortorello went there Tuesday to find out how new funding will help expand its outreach.

A major part of what Angels of Mercy does is human trafficking prevention and it started because of dresses. It’s a part of the “Dress a Girl Around the World” project. Angels of Mercy founder Mary Jo Colligan says girls in clothes that aren’t ripped or torn are less likely to be trafficked.

The nonprofit hosts events each month where people can volunteer to make dresses. Along with making and giving out these dresses comes human trafficking education.

Tuesday, the organization received a $20,000 investment from New York State. Angels of Mercy leaders say they plan to use the money to improve education and outreach, especially for young people.

“So that they understand what’s going on. So they’re not vulnerable to it, because a lot of times somebody will befriend, or, you know, tell them that, you know, I’m here to pick you up. Your mother couldn’t come and get you or different things like that. So it’s so important. And we go out into churches, civic clubs, anywhere anybody walks into schools, we talk to the kids in schools and the teachers it because awareness and education is the first step,” Colligan said.

A table was filled with dresses on Tuesday that people across the state made and sent to the Angels of Mercy to then give missionaries to bring locally nationally and around the world. So far they’ve sent out over a million dresses to girls in need.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.