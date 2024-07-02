Northwest Rochester library, undergoing renovations, to open temporary location

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Maplewood Community Library is closed to the public while it undergoes major renovations.

Beginning Monday, July 8, a temporary library will open in the former Holy Rosary church at 414 Lexington Ave. Its hours will be 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

Visitors can browse an all-ages library collection, and have access to computers, a copier, a fax machine, and be able to scan documents. Regular library programming and summer reading will take place there, too.

The Maplewood library, on Dewey Avenue, is expected to reopen in spring 2026. The 65-year-old building is getting an additional 2,666 square feet and expanded spaces for teens, adults, and kids. Other highlighs include a children’s outdoor play area, new lighting, a new parking lot, and more.

The renovations are detailed here.