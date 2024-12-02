Nun lights Christmas tree made of Jameson bottles at Shamrock Jack’s annual event

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Shamrock Jack’s hosted its annual tree lighting event, marking a festive transition from Thanksgiving to Christmas. The celebration brought the community together, creating a perfect Sunday atmosphere for holiday cheer.

A nun, Sister Ray Joseph Griffin, did the honors of lighting the bar’s Christmas tree building entirely of Jameson bottles. Sister Ray even had a celebratory shot.

“We love when she visits,” said pub manager Mike Petzing. “Her stories are great and she’s sharp as a tack. And just seeing someone at that age just so happy, we’re glad to have her a part of the Shamrock family.”

“I’m just an old nun, and they’re so good to me,” said Sister Ray. “I appreciate it. With the family, who could not be happy?”

Photojournalist Tim Pratt captured the special moment, showcasing the joy and spirit of the occasion. For Tim’s piece, click the video player at the top of this story.

